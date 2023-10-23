The day Mexican dancer Isaac Hernández was told that Jessica Chastain was a “machine,” he didn’t know how to interpret it. The “warning” was not gratuitous because They were preparing him to be the protagonist of the movie “Dreams”alongside the Oscar winner for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and nominee for the US Film Academy Award for “The Darkest Night.”

The plot of the film recently directed by Michel Franco (“New Order” and “The Daughters of April”) is under lock and key, but the man from Guadalajara anticipates that it is a relevant topic that is experienced every day.

“When Michel sent me the script for this story, it first scared me a lot because it is a very complex, very difficult story, like all of Michel’s films, it demands a lot from the characters and being the protagonist along with Jessica Chastain is not anything. The truth is that the theme of the film was what interested me the most, in addition to the opportunity to work with the two of them.”Hernández recalls.

“Jessica is wonderful, I remember that when I spoke with Michel and the director of photography they said “Jessica is a machine” and I didn’t know how to interpret that, until I got to the set. He is a person who is very clear about what he is looking for from the scene and from his partner, but who also gives you the freedom to propose and compete for the scene, between jokes I told him that he has the ability to create a scene and that was a privilege “, Add.

“Dreams” is the third acting foray of Hernández, winner of the Benois de la Danse 2018, an award given annually by the Moscow International Dance Association to the best dancer in the world. Before, he had a collaboration in “El rey de todo el mundo”, by director Carlos Saura, and later in the series “Someone has to die”, by Manolo Caro.

After those experiences in front of the camera, the exponent of Mexican ballet considers that dancing and acting have a good relationship.

“Rhythm and physical communication between characters are important to tell a story effectively and what I loved about Michel was that freedom he gave us to make a scene in the moment, work on it, take things away from it, put things in it and live the moment.” moment”.

