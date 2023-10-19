With the ruling of the Lazio TAR the green light is given to the circulation of historic vehicles in Rome. The appeal presented byItalian Historic Automotoclubtogether with Historical registers of Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lanciaalso supported by Italian Motorcycle Federation and the “La Tartaruga” Club of Romewas welcomed unreservedly by Regional Administrative Court of Lazio with the judgment of October 18th 15408/2023. This sentence is immediately enforceable, he declared all acts issued by the Lazio Region and the Capitoline Council which limited the circulation of historic vehicles were null and void.

The problems of circulation of historic vehicles in Rome had begun on 28 February 2023, when the Municipality of Rome issued ordinance no. 27 through which it authorized the circulation of historic vehicles within the Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) Fascia Verde only during Sundays, public holidays and on the occasion of events authorized by the competent authorities. For the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, vintage cars are considered polluting scrap that must be stopped. With the ordinance of last February it effectively equated them to petrol vehicles up to Euro 2 and diesel vehicles up to Euro 3 with the consequence that classic cars were no longer allowed to circulate in the new “green belt” of the Capital, which now it extends almost to the ring road.

The Regional Administrative Court for Lazio, from 18 October, effectively readmitted historic vehicles for circulation in Rome declaring all the acts of the Lazio Region and the Capitoline Council which had excluded them were null and void. To be able to circulate, the historic vehicle must be equipped with Certificate of Historical Relevanceissued by ASI, the Alfa Romeo Lancia Historical Registers and the Motorcycle Federation.

With the ruling in favor of historic vehicles, the TAR reiterates the undoubted specificity that the law already recognizes in historic vehicles within the broader category of motor vehicles, together with the nature and irreplaceable role of the certifying bodies and the exclusivity of the Certificate of Historical Relevance issued by them in this capacity as the only mechanism permitted by national law for ascertaining the historicity of vehicles.

The recent decision of the TAR of Lazio represents a further significant step forward, as has already occurred in other important regions and cities in Italy, towards the protection of the historic automotive heritage and the support of this fundamental cultural and economic resource for the country. As previously stated by the Council of State, there is no evidence that the limitation on the circulation of historic vehicles directly affects the objective of reducing pollution, therefore they cannot be assimilated to the restrictions applied to other types of vehicles. This position is based on detailed analyzes and solid arguments presented byItalian Historic Automotoclubwhich highlight the limited number of certified historic vehicles in circulation and their limited use, underlining the importance of protecting their historical and cultural value.

In the verdict issued by the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, which also dealt with other similar appeals, the need is underlined (and we hope it will also be implemented at European level) for a balance between safeguarding the environment and protecting historical and cultural heritagea theme also recognized by the Council of State in opinion number 799/2021, issued during a previous extraordinary appeal promoted by ASI.

Satisfaction at ASI, “The arguments of the appeal with regard to all measures limiting the circulation of historic vehicles were accepted on the merits”, comments Alberto Scuro, President of ASI. “In the law part – adds Scuro – wide relevance was given to our reflections on the balance and specificity of the role of historic vehicles. I am very happy with this sentence, as it represents a further step forward towards the widespread awareness that historic motorsport is an Italian excellence that we have the duty to continue to protect and promote for the good of the country system”.

