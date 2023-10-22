The Roma coach: “I just put my fingers in front of my mouth and mimed the gesture of someone who always cries. Last season in Monza, good but inexperienced people had nasty words towards us”

Mourinho starts from the analysis of the match, won in the 90th minute with a goal from El Shaarawy: “I think they didn’t deserve to lose. I’m happy for the 3 points, because I saw my team always in difficulty. Technically we made a lot of mistakes, physically we were suffering. The national teams traveled a lot. We won with heart. They have a good coach and good players, but we did everything we could to get to the victory. Two posts? Yes, but they too had chances to score. And It was a match of low technical level but very exciting.”

“Without Dybala and Pellegrini continues Mou – we lack the connection between midfield and attack. I looked for it with Aouar but he has a different profile. With two pure attackers neither of whom drop down, it’s more difficult for us, they closed down, they have expert centre-backs, Pablo Mari is a tree in the middle. They have fast people off the bench, Vignato did very well, he created a lot of difficulties for us. We made opposite choices, taking risks to win, we lost compactness and they were good and creative It was very tough, when I saw Azmoun’s post I thought we wouldn’t have won it, but El Shaarawy had a feeling for the goal in the final minutes. A draw at home with ten-man Monza would have been a negative result. have I been close to Stephan these days? My relationship with my players is always true, even when I criticize them I am direct. With me, an ugly truth is better than a good lie.”

“Why did they expel me? I don’t know, maybe because I kept quiet and signaled to them that they were crying, but there were no offensive words. Last year, after an excellent match in Monza, good but inexperienced people had nasty words in their our comparisons. Today they put the show and the pressure on the referee. What I had to say to him I told him, more honestly than that.”

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 4:11 pm)

