The popular barber of top players, A-STAR, talks about the Special One’s request after his dismissal in December 2015

Despite his absence for almost three years now, José Mourinho remains one of the most important characters in England in the world of football. And on a media level his figure is still enormous and much loved, even if it is sometimes divisive. The peculiarities of the Special One continue to make news, new background stories often emerge. Like the one of A-STAR, the barber of the top players who has been the trusted man of many champions for several years Hazard a Pogba, and Mbappé a Haaland, Grealish and not only. He started with the young players dell’Academy of the Chelsea, to worldwide popularity. And it happened that the same too Mourinho has turned to him for an urgent need. In an interview with the ‘Daily Mirror’, in fact, Ahmed Alsanawi he told an anecdote: “I had to shave his hair Why he didn’t want to be recognized. He left from the service exit and I didn’t know what to say.” The Portuguese coach had in fact just been sacked by Chelsea, in 2015, and wanted to go unnoticed in London, where he still has home and family.

October 15, 2023 (changed October 15, 2023 | 11:35)

