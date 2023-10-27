The Giallorossi coach, after the victory against Slavia, is already thinking about Inter: “I had the impression that Romelu had hurt himself and I was desperate. The Nerazzurri have two teams”

José Mourinho, suspended but satisfied, comments on the European escape of his Roma which beat Slavia 2-0 and flies to the top of the group alone: ​​”Bove’s goal was also important for how it came about, we pressed well with El Shaarawy then Bove scored a great goal which produced a different match from what we imagined. They are a strong team with the ball, we must not make them play and we did it very well with pressing in the first half. In the second half intensity and energy were lowered. We are in difficulty in this sense because we have people who have to play all the time and therefore the drops are there.” On the El Shaarawy-Lukaku pairing: “Stephan is very useful for us because he plays everywhere and is strategic and important. In certain situations he is the ideal shoulder for Lukaku, as long as he had fuel he played really very well and then sometimes he can rest and for a Roma player is a luxury.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

inter

—

Then the discussion shifts to Sunday’s match at San Siro against Inter: “Two completely different teams are facing each other, Inter have two teams, they played on Tuesday, they were able to rest, they have two players in each position and they have a lot of fuel in my body. When I saw my team warming up down there I only saw young people and for me this is a really good experience, a new challenge. When I went down to the changing rooms Cherubini hugged me for my debut, we launched a boy from San Basilio” . And Lukaku? “Now he has to rest, like everyone else including myself. Now I’m going to sleep in Trigoria because there’s training tomorrow. Romelu has to rest, stay calm and play a great game on Sunday. In the last minute I had the impression that he was injured and I was desperate. Inzaghi doesn’t have these fears…”

October 26, 2023 (changed October 27, 2023 | 00:40)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED