The Portuguese coach, guest of Federico Buffa Talks on Sky Sport, looked back on his coaching career

José Mourinho always knows how to be divisive: his career has made him one of the most iconic and successful coaches in the history of football, but he defines it as normal. This is how the “chat” of the Special One begins, guest of Federico Buffa in his Talks (from today 2 October at 11pm on Sky Sport Uno and Now; second part, from Tuesday 10 October, from 7.30pm on Sky Sport Uno and Now), which led him to talk about and comment on his exploits on the bench: “It’s my life, I’ve lived it up until now and for me it’s normal, nothing extraordinary. Maybe from the outside you have a different perception, for me it’s normal ”.

try again

—

Mourinho’s story starts from the sweet memories of Setubal, “Where we don’t have the Trevi Fountain but we have another fountain that, if you drink water from there, you will be lucky all your life. And I drank it”. From there he took his first steps in the world of football, working with children with Down syndrome. It was the Champions League victory as an underdog with Porto that opened up the world before him, and Mourinho underlined his ability to win titles with “difficult” teams and not exactly used to triumphing, like Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era and Roma: “I won a cup and a half with Roma, I wasn’t able to win two cups in Rome but I won some one and a half and I have another six months here.” The message is clear: the Special One wants to try again.