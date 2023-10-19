José’s words: “The group needs to have a voice, it needs to have an opinion, it needs to share”

José Mourinho gave a long interview to the site Gameplan-a.com. The coach addressed various topics: from the importance of communication to empathy with his players. These are the words of the Portuguese coach:

About his life before entering the world of football “I was a pretty good student. I got a place at the University of Economics and went to class, but after a couple of weeks I decided it wasn’t for me. Before I became a professional footballer I learned a lot of different things. I also taught children with Down syndrome, which was an incredible experience, and made me understand so much.”

On the importance of knowing multiple languages. “It is not possible to be a top-level football coach without speaking many languages. Football has become universal. In the locker room, you have guys of many different nationalities, and obviously you have to learn the native language of the country you are in. Ultimately, to have more empathy and communicate better with the people you’re working with you have to be really good at multiple languages.”

On his experiences alongside Robson and Van Gaal. “I worked with Sir Bobby Robson in Portugal and then went with him to Barcelona in 1996. For a young man like me it was an incredible experience. Then I was an assistant to Mr Van Gaal, who was a completely different manager to Sir Bobby and that made me aware of two completely different philosophies.”

On his idea of ​​victory. “When I see colleagues fighting not to be relegated and managing to keep their team in the division, for me, that’s winning. Winning doesn’t necessarily mean being the guy who gets the cup. Winning doesn’t mean bringing home a medal or a trophy. The most important thing in our sport is to win and not to sell philosophy. You don’t have to sell excuses, you have to be a winner.”

On the personality of the coach. “You have to have a strong personality to say, ‘OK, I’m the boss, I make the decisions. This is non-negotiable. If training sessions start at 10 in the morning, I don’t wait a single minute. Even if you are Diego Maradona, who I have never had the pleasure or honor of coaching, starting at 10 is starting at 10. The team is the most important thing. Even if you are the best player in the world. A player with the biggest status in the club: the team is the most important thing. Everyone must follow the rules and show respect for colleagues. As a coach, you have to be soft and strong. Maybe soft isn’t the right word – you have to be open, very open to what the players think, to what the players feel – and not just stick to your own ideas, because you’re working with a group. The group must have a voice; he needs to have an opinion, he needs to share. And you have to be open with the players to make it work as a team.” José then also analyzes the advantages of a defeat: “You win three games in a row, but it’s not heaven… because a defeat is coming. You lose two, three games in a row; it’s not even hell, because you will come out of this dark moment and win again. It is very important to maintain balance and this is something I have learned a lot with experience. I think the more experience you have, the more balanced you are and the players, they look at you and they see a rock, they see you as someone they can trust. Empathy means everyone together in the same project. A club is made up of many people. Owners, directors, coaches, players. Everyone. And empathy to me means that everyone is going in the same direction.”

On the secret of success. “I would say, prepare as best you can; don’t rush, too soon, because it’s very difficult. So when you take your first coaching job, you need to be ready. If you are not ready for the job you will lose it quickly.”

