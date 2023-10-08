The Roma coach after the away win against Cagliari: “We work in a bubble, we just wanted to win but I’m not happy with the 11 points. It’s the third consecutive victory, it’s a shame now there’s a break”

Andrea Pugliese

8 October – Cagliari

The 4-1 away win fails to console him. There is too much concern about Dybala’s condition, José Mourinho is in a very bad mood: “There is no optimism he tells Dazn – I always trust the players a lot, if he is not optimistic, I am not optimistic”. However, to really know the extent of the damage suffered by Dybala we will have to wait until tomorrow, when Paulo will have an MRI on his left knee, after the blow suffered in the clash with Prati. It is clear that the fear for everyone is that there is an interest in the ligaments, the cruciate collateral, but Paulo could also have suffered a meniscal injury. Which, all things considered, would be the lesser evil among the worst scenarios.

“Obviously we have to wait for the test results tomorrow – continues Mou – but I really believe in the kids’ experience and what they feel in their bodies. And Paulo is not optimistic. Did I talk to him? I asked him the same thing you asked you to me, for the medical details we are waiting for the tests. But I can say that we will lose Paulo for a while. Maybe we are lucky, Paulo is pessimistic by nature and maybe it is just a big blow. Ligament involvement? I don’t know, I don’t want to I didn’t even get to make a diagnosis, I just spoke quickly with him and the doctors.” And Mou says all this with a drawn face, because he knows that in one way or another he risks losing his playmaker for a long period of time, the man who links the game, the one without whom “it is impossible to play ”. From Dybala’s entourage, however, there is a bit more optimism, perhaps even on a superstitious level. What is certain is that both in Roma and in Dybala’s universe they will be waiting for tests to really understand what it is. Roma’s medical staff is aiming to wait, hoping that in the end it could just be a very strong sprain and nothing more.

a bubble

The attention therefore shifts to the team and the not always easy environment experienced in Trigoria: “I work with the players and the staff every day. We work in a bubble. We only thought about winning match after match. I am happy to have won, but not the 11 points, even if we are not far from the positions we aspire to.” Considering the Europa League, it’s the third consecutive victory: “It’s a shame that now there’s a break, maybe we’ll be able to find someone again. We finished the match in an emergency, but congratulations.” Finally on the future: “I have a contract until June 30th. I know what I want: to give everything to the last. Today I am very happy.”

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 9:01 pm)

