The Giallorossi coach takes stock on the eve of the match at the Olimpico: “Dybala is still working with the trainer”

Smalling is still unavailable for the match against Monza, while Llorente is available again. José Mourinho revealed this in the press conference on the eve of his Roma’s home match against the Lombardy team. The coach takes stock of the injured players: “Renato Sanches and Pellegrini aren’t yet. I’m happy to have Kumbulla and Abraham who have already set foot on the pitch. Dybala, on the other hand, trains with a trainer, not with the team.” On their opponents: “They are going through an excellent period of form and have strengthened compared to last year.” Thus the Portuguese on the betting case that affected the club: “I spoke to my parents. I even laughed a little with Zalewski because I was the first to speak to him when he still didn’t really know what had come out. I spoke to both of them ( the other is El Shaarawy, ed.) and I’m happy with what we said to each other. I’m just a little sad because for example in Portugal on the front page there was ‘Mourinho’s player investigated for football betting’. It’s damage to their image if they are not guilty. In this case I trust them.”