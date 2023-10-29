The Roma coach after the defeat against Inter: “Important match, given that I have half the team. But there isn’t much respect for my players, the match director’s attitude says it all”

The defeat against Inter was clear, beyond the final 1-0, but José Mourinho still has more than a stone to clear up at the end of the match: “We came here without half the team even with another gift from the League of Serie A: why can’t we play on Monday but on Sunday? The boys were good in their attitude. That’s why I’m sad, they deserved more”, he commented to the Giallorossi channel.

However, the Special One sees the positive sides of the match at San Siro, which he witnessed from the press gallery due to disqualification: “I think that the boys, with all the limitations, the absences, the accumulated tiredness and the shorter preparation time for the match, did an important and controlled match. I think everyone’s feeling, and not just mine, was that the match would end in a draw. With all these difficulties the team was very calm.”

Then another insult, this time to the referee Maresca: “It seemed like warnings for selected players: the two central defenders, Mancini and Ndicka, and the more ‘positional’ midfield players, Cristante and Paredes. At the first yellow card they immediately changed Pavard, we can’t do it. I’m sorry for the boys, they made a great effort and the goal was perfectly avoidable. I’m also sorry because there isn’t much respect for my players because the referee’s attitude immediately towards Ndicka and Mancini shows everything. But we’re happy since we don’t have half the team: Spinazzola, Smalling, Dybala, Pellegrini are half the team.”

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 10.34 pm)

