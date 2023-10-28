The words of Thiago Motta

Bologna imprecise up front. This is how Thiago Motta reads it in the post-match of Dazn. Bologna didn’t take advantage of their initial advantage and were crushed by Sassuolo, equal to Boloca at the end of the half, then in the second half the rossoblù recovered and played better, with more effective plays albeit with a few too many inaccuracies up front. Thiago’s analysis:

“Sassuolo is a very well trained team, it’s always a pleasure to meet Dionisi. We tried to play our game, trying to put them in difficulty, but I think we made a lot of mistakes in the opponent’s half of the field. Joshua’s goal? A pass fantastic from behind then he invents a play that demonstrates his enormous talent. But once again I want to underline the great job he does, beyond his quality. Beukema wasn’t 100% today so we chose Bonifazi, who put a good performance on the pitch. We immediately think of Verona, who already made life difficult for us in the championship.”