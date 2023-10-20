The rossoblù coach’s response after the Napoli president’s statements: “Zero comments, he’s not my president”

Matteo Dalla Vite

20 October – CASTELDEBOLE

“De Laurentiis? Zero comments. He is not my president.” Thiago Motta decides to ignore, with an even ironic smile, what the Napoli president had said (“I contacted him last summer and he said no”), then adding that anyone who “rejects Napoli is stupid”. Bologna, fresh from seven useful results in a row, is preparing to face Di Francesco’s surprise Frosinone. “They have one point more than us, so the match is even more important for this reason. They started fighting from the 1st minute, individual quality, they know how to attack, depth and a coach who knows what he wants. Di Francesco has always tried to make his team play and I admire this.”

saelemaekers time

There will be over 25,000 people at Dall’Ara. “We must have the strength to improve ourselves. What if it will be Saelemaekers’ race? He is a special boy, he fit perfectly into the group and coming from Milan it wasn’t a given: he wants to demonstrate a lot, he must be natural, he will put everything he has into the team, we’ll see if next time or later but he’s a fantastic boy. Can Zirkzee get over his head after the goal at San Siro? I hope not for him.”

