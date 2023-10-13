From the “bogeyman” of a highly top-down model in corporate management, to some of the club’s structural limits, an aura of mistrust hovers around the Napoli president

They say that during the casting to choose Luciano Spalletti’s successor, upon meeting Thiago Motta, he asked president Aurelio De Laurentiis who the sporting director was and the Napoli patron’s response was: “I’m here, am I not enough for you?” . And from this sentence the former Barcelona midfielder drew the conclusions of staying in Bologna and not agreeing to coach the Italian champions. On the Tuesday of the Luiss outburst, the film producer admitted that Motta would have wanted them as Luis Enrique. Aside from the devastating effect on Rudi Garcia’s ego, this series of “no”, to which is added the in some ways more sensational one from Antonio Conte, raises questions. To which the president should give the answer, but we make an effort to analyze the situation.