The coach makes a comparison between the team with which he won as a player and the one that was finalist last year with City. Then he talks about Bologna and referees: “I think about what I can control”

Before leaving the conference room, Thiago is “blocked” by a… far-reaching question: without going into the merits of the individuals, what did his Treble-winning Inter team have in common with the team that reached the Champions League final last year? ? “The same desire to fight, the compactness, the idea of ​​giving each other a hand, running. Eto’o was a full-back, remember…? Now you look at the teams and they all run, united. They help each other. Last year’s result gave further certainties for this Inter, a greater awareness of the group that is growing: you don’t reach the Champions League final by chance” smiles Thiago Motta two days before facing Inter, the team not only first in the standings but also the one ahead of Bologna in terms of goals conceded: 3 for the Nerazzurri and 4 (like Nice) for Bologna, which is therefore the second best defense in Europe. Bologna has Kristiansen out due to injury after Posch and Lucumi: three quarters of the starting defense in short. “But I’m not worried: I love the defensive phase because if done well it is the symbol of a team in which everyone works for each other, everyone is available to defend their home.”

and quotes Marco Aurelio

—

Another question. Motta: have you ever thought for a second about where Bologna would be if there hadn’t been unanimously recognized refereeing errors? Break. Smile and quote – without going into the merits – of the philosopher emperor Marcus Aurelius. “The thoughts of Marcus Aurelius…” smiles the Bologna coach. And in his head the reasoning is probably inherent in not having to waste too much time on things that don’t contribute to making us grow, instead focusing on everything that is under our control. “There are episodes that determine matches but I think about what I can control: playing against Inter must be seen as a privilege and the boys must be ready to understand every moment of the match, to bring it to our side. Refereeing errors ? As Fenucci said, they too are sorry and I also said it to the race director in Monza where I got angry. We need to continue working to think about what to improve. Of course, having the technology available it would be better not to make certain mistakes again …”