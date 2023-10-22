The rossoblù coach commented on the victory against Frosinone

In front of the microphones of DAZNThiago Motta showed all his enthusiasm for the 2-1 victory against Frosinone:

“I’m happy because in this group we live in a fantastic way. – commented the rossoblù coach – These guys are workers, there is healthy competition between them, we always need everyone. Congratulations to everyone, even to those who didn’t come on today, but lived the game with intensity from the bench until the end.” However, he spoke about what can and must be improved in terms of the game: “For the quality we have in the squad we can However, we did better in possession of the ball, today for example we were very good for 25 minutes of the first half, coming out of the pressure very well. In order to compete with these types of teams, who don’t let you play and know how to put you in difficulty, we need to grow further. I am satisfied with the respect I see every day among the kids and the desire they have to work for the collective, and this is how personal characteristics and individuality also emerge.”