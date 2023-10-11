The fifth edition of the film competition dedicated to the world of motorbikes has ended

There is also a pinch of moto.it among the winners at the fifth edition of MotoTematica, Roman cinematography event which every year sees short and feature films competing from all over the world.

In the usual, and prestigious, setting of the Sala Volonté of the Casa del Cinema, in the presence of the artistic director Benedetta Zaccherini and the jurors, after viewing the works in competition, the winners of the year 2023 were announced.

He was first in the short documentary category “Lone Wolf“ by Giovanni Montagnana from Verona, portrait of a singular and unconventional character, Marco Gasparini (aka Lone Wolf) who, between rock and old 50 cc racing motorbikes, built his own dreams and, in this case, also signed the soundtrack of ‘Opera.

In the short film category, the winner was “On Any Other Sunday“ del britannico Shaun Fenton, brilliant parody of the film with Steve McQueen to which MotoTematica dedicated a retrospective a few years ago (On ​​any Sunday by Bruce Brown) centered on a motocross race for Sunday enthusiasts.

The feature-length documentary section, and here moto.it also comes into play which is mentioned in one of the scenes, awarded the best film “Black Man and Bucephalus in Iraqi Kurdistan”, a work by Francesco Loreti from Perugia, whose name is certainly not new to those who follow us: his story tells of a trip to Iraqi Kurdistan on the motorbike that has traveled more than half a million kilometers and which we have presented to you in several articles.

The winning work in the feature film section was instead “The Icekace“ by the Indian Manoji Mauriia, which among the breathtaking landscapes of snow-capped mountains, narrates the adventures and misadventures of a group of bikers towards the Spity Valley, in the Himalayas.

Special mention from the jury went to “!Pronto!” by Californian Veen Viscal, an action-packed story about a motorbike delivery, shot with innovative use of cinematic cameras.

Finally, the public award went to three works: “Black Man and Bucephalus in Iraqi Kurdistan”, “!Pronto!” and “Motorcycles Stories” by Fabrizio Nacciareti.

In this edition a parenthesis was dedicated for the first time to literature on motorcycle topics: the books “Intrepide, stories of women and engines” by Giulia Colasante (Sportmemory Edizioni) were presented; “Vespa, the story of an Italian myth“, by Marcello Albanesi (Diarkos) and “Police and motors, the long road together“ by Emanuele Mùrino (State Police – Polygraphic Institute and State Mint).