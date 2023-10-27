Yesterday a procession of 600 motorbikes left from the seaplane base to reach the Lombardy Region. Will it be enough to change your mind?

October 27, 2023

In Milan yesterday, Thursday 26 October, more than 600 motorcyclists protested on their motorbikes. The reason for the protest is the future ban on Euro 0 and Euro 1 motorbikes from circulating not only in Milan, but in any town with more than 30,000 people. Having left in procession from Europark Idroscalo, the motorcyclists arrived in via Melchiorre Gioia, in front of the Lombardy Region headquarters. This was the first event in Italy.

The convoy was led by Lorenzo Gioacchini, in the world of motorcyclists he is known as Lory666. He declared: “We left from Idroscalo and arrived in less than half an hour. If all these motorbikes had been cars it would have taken us two hours to arrive. And this says it all about the logic behind the measures that want to stop us. Let’s consider the future blockade of traffic, a useless imposition that has the sole purpose of prematurely scrapping motor vehicles that work perfectly and that circulate contributing in a negligible way to pollution, as well as occupying urban spaces in a very limited way”, his words.

It could be the first of many



The motorcyclist goes on to point out that this it could just be the beginning of a series of mobilisationshe added: “Our protest does not stop here: at least every two months, but probably even more frequently, we will organize similar demonstrations. We are in the middle of the week; if we had done it on a Saturday or Sunday, we would have had even more participants. Today we intended to go to Palazzo Marino, hoping to participate in a city council or at least meet the councilor for Mobility. However, we were prevented from reaching the center for security reasons, and the councilor Arianna Censi did not respond to our request for a hearing.”

Lorenzo Gioacchini continues: “Two wheels are the real resource of a city that wants to pollute less but, without taking a political side, someone doesn’t want to understand this and penalizes us. But it’s not just this, there is an entire approach to city ​​that is not working: motorbike parking disappears every day, it is limited and those who govern do not realize that where there is one car, six motorbikes are parked”. He also participated in the motorcycling procession Roberto Parodiengineer and writer, very active on social media: “Not letting these motorbikes circulate makes no sense. Naturally they are destined to disappear little by little, it is a senseless imposition as are the administration’s choices regarding mobility, viability and cycling”, he told Mianews.

Should Milan take an example from Rome?



In Rome, historic vehicles can also return to populate the green belt, a ban that has been re-evaluated precisely due to the minimal impact – in terms of pollution – of this type of vehicle. Will there be a turning point for Lombardy too?