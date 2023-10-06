After the +16.9% in July, and the +13.53% in August, the positive wave continues for the new motorcycle, scooter and moped market in Italy. The month of September 2023 recorded a real boom, equal to +13.53% of registrations on the same month of 2022, corresponding to 27,087 vehicles put on the road, a fifth more than the previous year.

Driving sales they are scooters, thanks to an increase of 26.01%, equal to 14,230 registered vehicles. Immediately behind motorbikes, with an excellent +19.56% which translates into 11,208 registered vehicles. In negative instead, for the fourth consecutive month, mopeds, which fell by 5.72%, placing only 1,649 units on the market. On the other hand, the positive trend of electric vehicles continues, which after an August growth of 15.4% recorded a “+” again in the month of September, with 1,006 vehicles sold.

I the first nine months of the year show double-digit growth of the two-wheeler market: 85,847 vehicles, equal to a performance of +17.06%.

Scooter volumes grew by a quarter (+24.63%) compared to last year, totaling 147,455 vehicles; followed by motorcycles with 123,118 units and an increase of 13.48%. The moped segment is still negative, losing 12.12% compared to the same period in 2022 and putting 15,274 vehicles on the road.

On the following pages you will find the analysis of the data by segments and the top 30 vehicles sold in the respective categories.