Only at that point did we realize that Pecco was no longer the loser who couldn’t keep up with Jorge’s pace, but rather a rider in second position who was catching up with the one who had just become first, that is, Viñales. And, doing the math, we understood that one his victory would have brought him back to the top with an 18 point margin, after finding himself at minus seven. But why did Martin’s fall surprise us? This sport, unlike what we motorcyclists do on the road, is based on the concept that the best is the one who pushes himself the furthest on the razor blade beyond which the motorbike loses grip. So the champion, the dominator is the one who manages to live in that “death zone” for as long as possible, without falling. We have become accustomed to dominators like Doohan, Rossi, Marquez pre-2020, who completed an endless series of victorious races without lying down. Marquez even looked for the limit in practice, until he exceeded it, to then know how far to push himself in the race. The strangeness of Bagnaia is that he manages to win a lot – this year already ten times – yet you know it could fall at any moment. Martin, on the other hand, seemed to have entered the fantasy bubble where you always win and never fall. At a certain point, however, it may happen that that magical status of always being at the limit, without exceeding it, ends. You go as fast as before, but you fall. You haven’t changed your bike, it hasn’t been months, when it happens it’s from one race to the next. They know something about it Alvaro Bautista, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Giancarlo Falappa.

But I’m clearly exaggerating when I say this: if Jorge crashed there is a specific reason, namely that he took a risk by choosing the soft tires when reason (and Michelin) said to use the medium ones and even the hard ones. This is why we mentioned Aleix Espargaro: he chose the soft ones and, at a certain point, he no longer had grip, so he dropped the pace and finished tenth. Martin, however, continued to push, until he made a mistake. So he hasn’t lost any magic touch, he simply sinned by pride and made the classic mistake from which you learn things. However, this allowed Pecco Bagnaia to cheer up. He got the strategy right (in fact at the end of the race he had more grip than Martin and was rewarded with the victory) but the celebrations after the finish make us understand that what he was showing off was fake calmness. Having returned to victory and leading the World Championship made him extremely happy. However, Martin will soon make up for it. There are a few races left to go, but they will be terrible, on a coronary level.