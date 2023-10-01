30 September 2023

Marco Bezzecchi admits his mistakes

It was a rather complicated Saturday for Marco Bezzecchi in Motegi. First the crash in qualifying, which he managed to make up for by getting a good fourth place on the starting grid, then a few too many mistakes, which he admitted first hand, capable of influencing the Sprint race which ended in sixth place.

“Not the race I was hoping for – declared Bezzecchi, without half measures, to the official channels of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, the team founded by Valentino Rossi –: I recovered well in qualifying after the fall, but I made at least three mistakes in the race which I could have avoided it.”

“At the start I released the lowering device at the wrong time – he revealed – and Binder and Marquez overtook me. Then the overtaking on Zarco and also the first attempt on Marquez because perhaps I tried at a point where he was very strong”.

“I lost a lot of time and contact with the leaders – he then added, concluding the analysis of the Sprint race run on the Japanese circuit and won by Jorge Martin ahead of Binder and Bagnaia -. I’m happy with the sensations while driving, let’s turn the page in the race “.

©Mooney VR46 Racing Team