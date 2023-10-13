He is always there, you see him at all the GPs in the garage next to his son, but his presence is so discreet that if you don’t know him you don’t even know who he is. Vito Bezzecchi, Marco’s father, is first and foremost a motorcycle enthusiast who is living a dream, thanks to his son’s performance. He doesn’t feel at ease in front of a microphone, but Vito transmits all that genuineness and positivity so much appreciated in Marco.

“I’m not used to interviews, but maybe I’ll have to get used to it: Marco’s results are excellent. But it’s better if you interview him…”

But we have already interviewed Marco many times, it is nice, on this occasion, to have the father as a guest of #atuttogas.

“How do I experience all this? Like a dream come true. We started with minibikes in parking lots, because he wasn’t yet old enough to go racing on the track. It was a sort of ring, sometimes they even sent the police there. When we went to the track, at first she was afraid if she had someone behind her, she would throw herself into the grass… Sometimes, after five rounds, we returned home. At the beginning it didn’t seem like we had great opportunities, then he gained confidence and the first races arrived. You have to dedicate a lot of time, you take it away from family and work.”

Vito has a mechanical workshop: Marco also worked there: “It helped him understand some things.”

How is the relationship with your son?

“I have always been with him in all the races, I take care of the clothing: I experience the GPs as an enthusiast and as a parent, with a bit of apprehension. Sometimes I manage to go to the track to see it: it’s beautiful. During shifts he knows that I am there by his side, if he needs me he calls me. I’ve learned that when something happens, it’s better not to say anything.”

Vito has no doubts about Marco’s best quality: “Tenacity. And it’s accurate”.

We talk by Matteo Flamigni, of the VR46 team, of popularityon the championship finale (the podcast was recorded on the eve of the Japanese GP, therefore before Marco’s injury), on the sprint, on the relationship with Pecco Bagnaia.

