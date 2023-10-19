The 2023 MotoGP World Championship returns to the track this weekend, with the sixteenth race of the season, the Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, which will take place on the Phillip Island circuit (Australia), from Friday 20 October to Sunday 22 October 2023.

Below you will find the TV times of free practice, qualifying and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, live on Sky, live and replay on TV8 e in streaming su NOW.

FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER

SKY Sport MotoGP

00.40 Moto3 Prove Libere FP100.50 Moto2 Prove Libere FP11.45 MotoGP Prove Libere FP14.15 Moto3 Free Trials FP25.05 Moto2 Free Trials FP26.10 MotoGP Free Practice

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

SKY Sport MotoGP

23,40 Moto3 Prove Libere FP300.25 Moto2 Prove Libere FP31.10 MotoGP Prove Libere FP21.50 MotoGP Qualifying3.50 Moto3 Qualifying4.45 Moto2 Qualifying6.00 MotoGP Steam Sprint (13 laps)

TV8 (delayed)

1.50 MotoGP Qualifying3.50 Moto3 Qualifying4.45 Moto2 Qualifying6.00 MotoGP Steam Sprint (13 laps)13.30 MotoGP Gara Sprint (REPLICA)

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

SKY Sport MotoGP

00.40 Warm up MotoGP2.00 Moto3 Gara (23 gears)3.15 Moto2 Gara (25 gears) 5.00 MotoGP Gara (27 gears)

TV8 (delayed)

11.15 Moto3 Race (REPLICA) 12.30 Moto2 Race (REPLICA)2.00pm MotoGP Race (REPLICA)