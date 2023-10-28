October 26, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia in the press conference

Pecco Bagnaia spoke at the press conference, in view of the Thai Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend at the Buriram circuit. “I’m happy to be in Thailand, it’s one of the circuits where I’ve always managed to go fast – he underlined – We come from a series of races where I wasn’t able to be fast on a single lap, while here I usually go fast. These last tracks they’re good not only for me, but also for the other Ducatisti. It’s difficult to make predictions, certainly the important thing is not to pass through Q1.”

However, the first position in the standings does not leave the Piedmontese rider calm: “Despite the lead in the standings I still have to push, without thinking too much about the championship, it is not the time to calm down for the World Championship, we will start thinking about the standings after the Qatar GP. I lost a lot of points by making a lot of mistakes, even though I was unlucky at times. I’ve built up a bit of a gap, but 27 points ahead of Martin isn’t enough, so I have to stay calm and relaxed from here to Valencia, even though I’m aware that the title could arrive even sooner”

“In the last 4 races I felt stronger than last year, we are in a better condition. In 2022 I was trying to recover points from Quartararo, this year I feel in a better condition. Ducati has never won on this circuit, however I think Buriram suits our bike well. The choice of tires will be difficult” commented the Ducati rider.

