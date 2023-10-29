October 28, 2023

Bagnaia has a 27 point lead in the standings over Martin

Martin impregnable. The Spaniard dominates the qualifying of the Thai GP, the fourth to last round of the MotoGP World Championship. The 25-year-old Ducati Pramac rider defeated the competition, recording the best time (1’29″287), which is also the new track record

Behind him, spaced by more than a tenth, Marini and Espargaro. Bagnaia, world championship leader (27 points ahead of Martin), had to settle for the second row. In fact, he will start from sixth position. His separation from Martin? 0.240 tenths.

Bezzecchi’s good fourth time should be noted. Marc Marquez did not go beyond the eighth final time while Quartararo struggled to snatch tenth position on the starting grid. During the race, the spotlight will be on Martin who will try to escape immediately. Bagnaia has the task of recovering positions and chasing his rival for the World title.

