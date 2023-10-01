30 September 2023

Marc Marquez sends new signals regarding the future

Rather satisfied with the seventh place obtained in the Motegi Sprint race, Marc Marquez continues to send cryptic messages regarding the future, further fueling the rumors that, for several weeks, have seen him in the balance between staying at Honda and joining Ducati in 2024 .

“This year I have followed the Ducatis a lot – the Catalan rider, who has achieved four consecutive top 10 placings since the Misano GP, declared to ‘Sky Sport’ -: it is the most complete bike on the track, even if depending on the circuit performance may vary and adapts well.”

So Marquez himself sent a clear message to Honda: “We need to learn from Ducati how to make a similar bike, or in any case capable of at least the same times as it. Today, however, I had a good race and I think my riding style was good, the feeling with the bike was good. Even if, looking at the times, gaining 6-7 tenths in one lap is too much.”

Marquez is trying to revive with the latest decent results an unsatisfactory season for himself and for Honda, which saw him finish in the top three on only two occasions, in the Sprint Races of Portugal and India. The best result in the race was the seventh place obtained in Misano.

©Getty Images