The Mandalika weekend ends with a excellent result for Francesco Bagnaia, author of a masterpiece race which saw him recover 13 positions leading him to victory and regaining the championship leadership due, also, to Jorge Martin’s crash. On the second step of the podium Maverick Vinales, capable of defending second place from the attacks of an excellent Fabio Quartararo, finally back in the top positions after a very difficult season. Excellent result too Fabio Di Giannantonio who achieved an excellent fourth place, his best result of the season and best driver of an independent team in the race.

Luca Marini fell to the ground after falling due to contact with Brad Binder, who was penalized shortly afterwards with two long lap penalties for also hitting Miguel Oliveira. Marco Bezzecchi, in pain from the collarbone operation, finished with a satisfying fifth place, while Enea Bastianini took eighth place ahead of Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaro.

Several pilots on the ground: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, Augusto Fernandez, Pol Espargarò e Johann Zarco.