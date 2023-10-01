30 September 2023

Jorge Martin dominated Saturday at Motegi

After having conquered pole position with an incredible time (1:43.198, new track record), Jorge Martin also won the Sprint race on the Japanese circuit. Over the planned 12 laps, the Ducati Pramac rider had no rivals and beat Brad Binder (KTM), who reached the finishing line by almost a second and a half, and Pecco Bagnaia (official Ducati), who instead regulated the chasing group. .

Fourth position for Jack Miller (KTM), who finished ahead of Martin’s teammate, the Frenchman Johann Zarco. Marco Bezzecchi, fourth on the grid despite a fall during qualifying, finished in sixth place with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati, ahead of Marc Marquez, first among the Honda riders.

Closing out the top 10 of the Sprint race are a good Fabio Di Giannantonio, eighth on the Team Gresini Ducati, Maverick Viñales on the official Aprilia and Raul Fernandez, tenth on the Aprilia RNF.

With today’s success, Martin now finds himself very close to Bagnaia in the general classification: in fact, there are only 8 points that divide the Spanish rider from the reigning world champion: the fight for the 2023 title is now a two-way affair.

