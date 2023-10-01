28 September 2023

Jorge Martin’s words at the press conference ahead of the Japanese GP

During the press conference to present the Motegi GP, Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin spoke about his feelings ahead of the weekend in Japan.

“Honestly, I’m just thinking about enjoying the moment. I think it’s the best of my career. We have to stay in front right from the tests, this is the path to pursue. The bike is pleasant to ride and this is the basis of everything” began the centaur of Ducati Pramac.

“I have a lot of confidence going into this weekend, because I feel very strong here and I think I have the best package. Last year here I finished third and I hope to get a positive result this season too” added the Spanish driver.

“After India the situation was complicated. I suffered dehydration, but then I recovered. In the last laps I struggled with the rear media and suffered from the heat and the suit not closing properly. In the end I lost a second and I immediately made up ground on Quartararo” continued the class of 1998.

In conclusion, Jorge Martin commented on Cal Crutchlow’s statements regarding the championship fight: “Cal believes I will win the title? It’s just his opinion, but it’s very nice that he thinks it’s possible.”

©Getty Images