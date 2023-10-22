I confess, even though I’m from Milan, I love the Romans, for their empathy, for their quick wit, because you just need to go to a baker to enjoy some gags between strangers. I’ve always liked Fabio for that and I was sorry that nothing went wrong in MotoGP. Because if you race a Ducati and, for almost two complete years, you struggle to get into the top fifteen, the verdict is sad but true: you are not suited to MotoGP. Go away, give way to those who deserve it, like Marc Marquez. Obviously he suffered because we are still talking about a Moto3 world vice champion and someone who, in Moto2, had brought home at least one victory. He certainly wasn’t a “wank”, but in the premier class, apart from a few eighth places and an incredible pole in the wet, he was nobody. So I imagine the frustration of someone who is convinced of his worth, who is unable to assert himself and who sees himself kicked out of the team by the Cervera phenomenon. And how does a loser react to all this? Moving from fifteenth to twentieth position. Evidently, Diggia must not be a loser, given that his reaction was two eighth places followed by a sixth, a fourth, a third… His jokes were hilarious when, while waiting to get on the podium, he was talking about the recording of the race together with Zarco and Bagnaia: “I watch this race 50 times. Oh, but you haven’t seen the last lap. Little hole, little hole! (referring to Bagnaia who slips into a space to move into second position). Haven’t done the back flip in a while, eh! (to Zarco, clearly)“. But this sentence is the most significant: “Holy shit, they took my toy away, now that I’m having fun, incredible” with clear reference to the arrival of Marc Marquez in his place. Oh, there’s nothing to say, the Romans are the most folkloristic. Perhaps, however, the most incredible thing is yet to happen: Honda, which has run out of riders, could hire Fabio as its top rider. After his fate seemed sealed in Superbike, or Moto2.