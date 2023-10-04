There are many decisions they have to make in Japan; let Marc Marquez go to Ducati, or enforce the contract? How to get competitive again? Who should you take instead of the eight-time world champion? Let’s try to discuss it together

#lanotiziainprimafila I’ve been thinking about it for a few days: What would I do if I were the HRC? The first question that must be answered is: I would let Marc Marquez go to Ducati or would I bang my fists on the table and make him respect the contract? Personally, I have no doubts about this.

Second question: How can we get back to the top and regain competitiveness? Even in this case, the path seems rather clear, although probably not easy to implement considering the Japanese mentality and that of Honda in particular. In the end, if Marquez were to leave, who would replace him? Well, here it is difficult to find an answer, although, probably, at this moment it could be a secondary aspect, or, if you prefer, not exactly a priority.

This is today’s #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.