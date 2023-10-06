It’s impossible not to love Franco Morbidelli: he is intelligent, sensitive, very respectful of everything and everyone, acute in his judgments. Even in very difficult moments – and, unfortunately, in recent years he has experienced many -, he never lost his serenity, never a word out of place, never a controversy, never a recrimination. In short: a great guy, as well as an excellent driver.

Moto.it had the chance to meet him on the eve of the Japanese GP: he is the protagonist of the next episode of the #atuttogas podcast.

“My “numbers”, the results obtained so far do not satisfy me, we must always aim higher and always want more. You have to stay hungry.”

Before the Japanese GP, Morbidelli, together of course with Quartararo, was in Hamamatsu at the Yamaha headquarters. For the last time…

“For me it was wonderful to see all the employees who came to greet us, I felt a particular affection. Among other things, I attended the industrial technical institute, it was interesting to visit the factory and see where I would have ended up if I hadn’t been a pilot (only Franco can say a sentence like that): a cool experience from all points of view”.

We also talk about India: “We flew through the capital: shocking! It’s nice to see the world thanks to MotoGP, doing what you love.”

Back to racing: what have these years at Yamaha left Franco with?

“Great joys and great lessons: I had to become familiar with the rear, I wasn’t used to it. I learned that it is important to manage anger and frustration.”

In the podcast, Morbidelli talks about the difficulties encountered in the official team, about Fabio Quartararo (“he’s a very strong rider!”) and, of course, about the future, the great opportunity with the Ducati-Pramac team (“I didn’t have time to think about it too much”) and what in his opinion convinced Ducati, beyond the results, to focus on Morbidelli. An analysis is also made of the many injuries (“Surely there is an explanation, the pilots are increasingly at their limits and with their backs against the wall”).

As always, it is very interesting to listen to Franco Morbidelli, protagonist of the 134th episode of #atuttogas, online on and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9 am on Sunday 8 October. moto.it

