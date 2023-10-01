29 September 2023

MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo reassures after the fall

After the bad crash at high speed in free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on the Motegi circuit, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo wanted to reassure everyone about his condition.

“The accident wasn’t the best – commented the “Diablo”, quotes from formulapassion.it -, unfortunately we had a problem with the front brake during all the laps. I fell at a fairly high speed, but luckily I only suffered a sprained ankle and some neck pain. I will come back tomorrow but physically it will be a bit painful, of course, because the day after an accident like that the body becomes very sore. But I have to say I was pretty lucky. Pace-wise, we are among the fastest. In eight laps we lapped in 1’45 with the medium rear, then we fitted the new soft rear and we didn’t make a step forward. It’s quite frustrating for us, so we need to find a solution in this area.”

©Getty Images