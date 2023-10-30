October 29, 2023

MotoGP, Fabio Di Giannantonio calls Honda

Fabio Di Giannantonio spoke about his future after the Thai Grand Prix, which he finished in twelfth place. Many rumors link him to Honda: “I want to deserve the MotoGP: I want to learn, grow, be fast and be among the strongest riders in the world”.

Di Giannantonio will leave the Gresini team at the end of the season: “I’m working thinking not of a single team but of my entire career.”

“After having had a good career and having grown in the last two years, thinking that you can remain standing is bad and doesn’t stimulate you. It only helps you find the strength to move forward and work on the details.”

