We have reached the sixteenth round of the MotoGP premier class calendar, and this time we are heading towards the Phillip Island. The Australian track, known for its uniqueness, fits the bill among the fastest tracks on the calendar, with an average speed of 180 km/h.

Here, overtaking is by no means an easy feat, but if we want to identify hot spots for overtaking, we need to highlight turns 1, 2, 4 and 10. The first overtaking point is at turn 1, where engine power and slipstream are essential pto overcome your opponent. If this attempt is not successful, there is also an opportunity to turn 2, even if it’s a borderline action. It requires extreme courage as you cross the line and hurtle inside at high speed. Maintaining the ideal line in this situation is not at all easy.

The classic overtaking opportunity presents itself at turn 4, the Stoner, which you must enter with great courage and speed, thus positioning yourself next to your opponent, trying to overtake him on the inside. In this case, it is essential to have great confidence on the front of the bike.

Finally, the last overtaking possibility is found on the exit from Turn 9 and on the approach to Turn 10, where sudden braking is prohibited. Therefore, it is essential to be smooth and fast when navigating Turn 9, in order to close in on the inside of the opponent at Turn 10. In this scenario, drivers must demonstrate not only technical ability, but also the courage necessary to tackle these overtaking opportunities.

Phillip Island is a unique circuit which tests the determination and skills of the riders, offering unforgettable emotions for MotoGP fans and the riders themselves.

We can’t wait to see what spectacular overtaking this fascinating Australian track has in store for us, probably the most beautiful and fascinating of the entire calendar.

Who is Trastevere73



Lorenzo Daretti is a professional MotoGP eSport riderthe competitive version of the MotoGP video game, and currently is the official eSports rider of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Lorenzo was born in Rome, is known in the gaming scene as Trastevere73 and started competing in 2017, participating in the first official eSports championship almost for fun and then making it a real profession and winning the World Championship three times (2017, 2018 and 2021) and finishing second in 2019 and 2020.