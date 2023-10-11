We have reached the fifteenth round of the season of the premier class of the world championship, and the Mandalika circuit is ready to offer entertainment and exciting challenges.

Before diving into the details of this Indonesian track, let’s get on the virtual Monster Yamaha for an exciting onboard ride. From the main straight we arrive at first braking of the circuit which is a critical moment: we must slow down at the second white line after the beginning of the curb and shift to second gear. As we approach turn one, we need to partially release the brakes on entry, and accelerate as quickly as possible on exit to gain ground.

Ma the real challenge begins when we take the next corner, a chicane. Precision is fundamental here, on the exit we must try to stay attached to the curb on the left. This strategy will give us momentum for Turn 5, which starts a harmonious dance between the curbs: two right-handers and a high-speed change of direction. Here, timing and the right line are essential to achieve a competitive time. As we extend, it’s time to brake again after the second white line. We have to downshift four gears and engage the second while moderating the input brake. Here too, as in Turn 1, it is crucial to accelerate as soon as possible.

We then arrive at turns 11 and 12, a long succession of S-curves. It is important not to enter too hard into 11 to ensure smoothness in turn 12. Our goal is to aim for the external curb and, with perfect timing, enter turn 13 and tackle it according to turn 14, thus exiting the latter with as much grip and power as possible, preparing for the penultimate turn. This curvesimilar to Termas de Río Hondo, is another critical point, especially when the drivers find themselves facing it in the final laps of the race. A long braking to the right, the key here is not to attack the curb immediately but to delay the apex point and then cut it when the bike is already straight. Finally, we prepare the exit from the last corner and are ready for full throttle acceleration towards the finish line.

Mandalika is a track that requires skill, precision and total control of the bike by the pilots. There is no room for error, and only the bravest and most skilled will be able to master this challenging track. So, get ready for another exciting chapter of the MotoGP on the Indonesian track where the riders will face a dance of breathtaking curves, lightning-fast accelerations and braking with lots of overtaking, in short, pure adrenaline that will make the hearts of fans all over the world beat.

Don’t miss this MotoGP show!

Who is Trastevere73



Lorenzo Daretti is a professional MotoGP eSport riderthe competitive version of the MotoGP video game, and currently is the official eSports rider of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Lorenzo was born in Rome, is known in the gaming scene as Trastevere73 and started competing in 2017, participating in the first official eSports championship almost for fun and then making it a real profession and winning the World Championship three times (2017, 2018 and 2021) and finishing second in 2019 and 2020.