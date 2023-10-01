30 September 2023

Pecco Bagnaia sincere: “I expected more”

Despite finishing among the top three in the MotoGP Sprint race in Motegi, Pecco Bagnaia did not seem particularly satisfied with the feeling with his Ducati. On the sidelines of the short race in which he finished behind Jorge Martin and Brad Binder, Bagnaia clearly said that he expected more from today.

“We must be happy but honestly I expected more – declared the reigning world champion of the premier class -. But I was in trouble with the grip on the rear wheel, today’s result was the best we could have achieved”.

“However, we worked well and the result, all things considered, is not bad – added Bagnaia -. Congratulations to Jorge, he is in his best moment and there is no doubt his performances are exceptional. For our part, we must remain calm, tomorrow will be another story”.

With today’s result, Bagnaia remains leader in the general classification with 299 points, but sees his gap narrowing further compared to Martin, who with the victory in the Sprint race rises to 291. A very thin margin, just 8 points, with a weekend to complete and another six to complete to conclude an increasingly exciting season.

©Getty Images