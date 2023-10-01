30 September 2023

Jorge Martin ever closer to Pecco Bagnaia

It is the face of happiness that Jorge Martin presents to microphones and cameras at the end of a perfect Saturday for him: in Motegi, the Ducati Pramac rider achieved pole position with a track record and triumph in the Sprint race, with the gap in the MotoGP World Championship ranking which is 8 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia.

“I felt very strong – said Martin -. This morning I wasn’t exactly in front of everyone with the used tyres, you might have thought that I didn’t have a particular advantage, but then I saw the lap in qualifying and I confirmed that the potential was there”.

“We worked on the details, tried to understand a little more without changing the set-up too much – he added -. In the end the base was excellent, we are happy with the pace. We hope tomorrow to have the possibility of managing the tyres, with the race that lasts longer: we must remain calm and aim for another victory.”

Martin, thanks to the success in the Sprint race at Motegi, has moved to just 8 points behind Pecco Bagnaia, leader of the world ranking: the reigning world champion has 299 points, while the Spaniard, thanks to today’s success, has risen to share 291.

©Getty Images