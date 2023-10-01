30 September 2023

Fabio Di Giannantonio satisfied with the result in the Motegi Sprint race

Fabio Di Giannantonio has a reason to smile on Saturday in Motegi: the Gresini Racing team driver achieved the best seasonal placing in a Sprint race, finishing in eighth place (also equaled the best result in a GP this season, the eighth place in the French Grand Prix.

“First points in the sprint race, but that’s not all – declared Di Giannantonio to the official Gresini Racing channels -. This race gave us many positive aspects: we started well, we maintained the position and I could stay with the ‘real’ ones I competed with the best.”

“Tomorrow we need to improve, especially at the start of the race, but we will be in the game – promised the rider who will turn 25 on 10 October -. Unfortunately, despite a powerful painkiller, we struggled at the end of the race… let’s hope to have fewer problems tomorrow “.

Di Giannantonio is experiencing a season lacking in satisfaction despite the undisputed talent and efforts on his part and that of the team. At the moment (after the Motegi Sprint race) he occupies seventeenth position in the championship with 45 points, three less than the rider immediately preceding him in the ranking, Marc Marquez.

©Getty Images