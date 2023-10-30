Yesterday’s race to remember in Buriram, won by Jorge Martin after 26 perfect laps thanks to excellent management by the driver. Starting immediately in the lead, he led the race until the final laps, where he had to deal with a fierce Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia, who attempted an overtaking worthy of being remembered as one of the best actions of recent years in MotoGP, not However, it was successful due to the unfavorable trajectory. Brad Binder came in second place, who, however, was demoted one position for leaving the white line, thus bringing Bagnaia to the second step of the podium. The Piedmontese, who started sixth, managed to get back into the fight with the leading riders, but ends the weekend with around half the points he had on Friday.

Behind them Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargaro, while Alex Marquez who was fighting for the podium slipped. Ninth Fabio Di Giannantonio. Quartararo sixth, best Japanese bike on the track, ahead of Marc Marquez.

On the following pages you will find the complete results of the two races and the final ranking.