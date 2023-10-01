30 September 2023

Aleix Espargaró does not hide his bitterness

Not one goes straight to Aleix Espargaró, who after having dreamed of getting back into the game at least for the final podium in the MotoGP World Championship after the victory in Barcelona, ​​ran into disappointing results in Misano (eighth in the Sprint race, twelfth in the race), before three consecutive retirements between India and Japan’s short match.

It was a technical problem, as happened in India, that stopped the Aprilia centaur again. “It wasn’t the same problem we had in India – Espargaró told ‘Sky Sport’ -, today we had an engine problem and it’s a shame… I don’t know what more to say”.

The MotoGP veteran then expressed all his bitterness: “We arrive at the second part of the championship and the usual problems return: I was having a good race, I was fighting for fifth place with Zarco on a difficult track like this, but if I can’t at the end of the races I lose the feeling with the bike.”

Aleix Espargaró, with his retirement in the Japanese Sprint race and the consequent 0 in the standings, drops to sixth place in the world rankings, overtaken by Zarco himself. The gap from third place in the standings (occupied by Marco Bezzecchi) was 56 points after Barcelona, ​​now it is 92 points.

