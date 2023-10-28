October 27, 2023

Alex Marquez’s words after FP2 of the Buriram GP

After obtaining 18th place in FP2 of the Thai GP, the Team Gresini Ducati rider analyzed his performance in no uncertain terms.

“I’m a bit angry with myself because during the time attack I made too many mistakes. We could have easily been in Q2, but between my mistakes and the yellow flag on the last lap it wasn’t possible. The feeling with the bike is good and we need to improve something, especially regarding the fastest lap, since in terms of pace I think we can have our say. It will be fundamental, as always, to hit Q2” these are the words of the Spaniard to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

More satisfied, however, was teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who after obtaining 14th place did not hide his optimism in view of the race: “The general feeling in the race configuration is excellent and with the hard tire we have a great pace in seen on Sunday. We had some problems with rear grip on the time attack and it’s a shame not to have made it into Q2, even if we are all really close and very little will be enough to make a big leap in terms of positions”

©Getty Images