With a press release, the Team founded by the late Fausto announces that the Spanish rider will race together with his brother Alex on the Ducati Desmosedici of the Italian team

October 12, 2023

The Gresini Family is pleased to announce the arrival of Marc Marquez for the 2024 season. The Spaniard, multiple world champion, recently announced his separation from Honda and starting from next year he will be the new standard bearer of the Team Gresini MotoGP alongside his brother Alex.

A dream couple formed by brothers Marquezwith Marc who will fully get back into the game in a satellite team that has already demonstrated its ability to have its say since it returned independently to the premier class.

#93 – MARC MARQUEZ

“I am excited about this new challenge. It was not an easy decision because it will be a big change in all aspects. Sometimes in life you have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to continue growing. As for the bike change, I know that I will have to adapt many things in my riding style and it won’t be easy. But I am convinced that the whole Gresini Team will help me a lot. I can’t wait to meet the team and start working with all of them. I want to thank Nadia, Carlo and Michele for the trust and respect they have shown me.

NADIA PADOVANI GRESINI

“For Gresini Racing it is a historic moment. The fact that Marc Marquez has chosen to race with us next season is absolutely fantastic and I am delighted to be able to make it official. In less than a season we have become very fond of his brother, and in the same way we will welcome Marc, convinced that he has all the potential to be immediately competitive on the Desmosedici GP23. Finally, a dutiful thank you to Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism, to whom we wish the best for his continued career.”

