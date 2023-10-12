It’s been known for some time, but now it’s official: the eight-time world champion leaves HRC to go to a satellite team. Good or bad for the championship? There are many aspects to analyze: we do it together with the man who saw Marquez make his debut in Honda

October 12, 2023

What does Livio Suppo think of the news of the day? Since this morning, we’ve only talked of the officialization of Marc Marquez’s move to the Gresini team by Nadia Padovani in 2024.

Only one year contract (“After so many difficulties I want to see if I’m competitive and if I still have fun” says Marquez, actually with an unconvincing thesis”), a unofficial motorbikealthough super competitive. A fascinating challenge, which Marquez will face without his technical boss Santi Hernandez (“I asked to bring only one mechanic”): we are already discussing whether Marc will be able to monopolize the championship with the Ducatias many think, including, for example, Cal Crutchlow (“I hope Marquez stays in Honda, otherwise the championship would become very boring”, he said at Motegi).

Meanwhile, the first consequence is that today there was no mention whatsoever of the wonderful rivalry for the title between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. We are sure that Is all this good for the championship?

We’ll talk about it live at 7.30pm with Livio Suppo: we’ll be waiting for you with your questions and considerations here and on our YouTube channel.