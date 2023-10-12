Now it’s also official: in 2024, Marc will race a Ducati from Nadia Padovani’s satellite team. A courageous choice, because he goes from a super official team to a small, albeit efficient, structure. Can he be compared to Valentino when he moved to Yamaha in 2003?

#lanotiziainprimafila is once again dedicated to Marc Marquez: in 2024, it’s now official, he will race for the Gresini team, for Nadia Padovani’s team. A small family-run structure if compared to HRC, which, once upon a time, was clearly the most coveted and desired team by each driver. So that’s what makes it strange to see a eight-time world champion leaving Honda for a satellite team.

A courageous choice, comparable to what Valentino Rossi had to do in 2003, when he left Honda, then clearly the best bike on the track, for Yamaha, then an uncompetitive bike? Then Valentino made that choice for demonstrate the supremacy of man over machine, today Marc did it to win his ninth world title. But Rossi’s was truly a leap in the dark, Marquez’s is much less so, because Ducati has shown that it can win even with a bike from the year before. And it will be the same in 2024.

This is today’s #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.