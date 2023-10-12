Always interesting to listen to one of the gurus of motorcycling. Luca’s first reaction is a question, which he throws out nonchalantly in the wake of the Modena school, that of his teacher Walter Villa.

“But does the team remain the property of Nadia Padovani? Do you know anything? It was a curiosity… It’s an operation that involves a lot of risks, and this aspect could make sense of the thing…”

Immediately afterwards, Cadalora goes to analyze the sporting aspect.

“There were also other drivers who did headers. Someone who took a satellite team bike and could race with an official team: It happened to me in late ’95 and the situation is more or less the same. I was in Yamaha, in the factory team, there were problems with the choice of tires and other things, I made that choice there by switching with Kanemoto and also giving up some money…

So you can understand Marc, I say…

I understand very well because I know how an active rider thinks, when he still has the competitive fury and wants to win. This push might even be enough, you make heartfelt choices, you make them and this allows you to have the strength to face the consequences. Here he certainly chose, I really think so, but to make an assessment we would need to know other details, based on what we know I understand it and I appreciate it from a sporting point of view, it makes you understand how important the result is for the driver.

Ma…

But then if we think rationally, the only thing you can say is that it’s a bit crazy, as I also say about what I did. Which didn’t go bad either, I won two races and came third in the world championship… In the meantime, this thing certainly creates reasons for great interest.

And what can he do, I ask him.

It depends, it depends on what they give him…

On paper he will have a 2023 Ducati against the official 2024 ones, I say. But Luca insists crypticly.

Is there a statement that says this? We don’t know, maybe he knows…