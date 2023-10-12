Ago looks rather perplexed.

“It’s particular, it’s not for everyone to leave Honda which is number 1 in the world, and I think he did it because Honda didn’t guarantee him what he expected, development, etc. Otherwise he wouldn’t have done it. And I don’t understand the money thing. Unless there are things we don’t know: maybe he found a big sponsor who followed him there and not at Honda. Marc finds the bike from the previous year in a private team, leaves Honda which wins in Formula 1… There are many questions and no answers….”

Ago likes to draw parallels, today and yesterday.

“In ’65 at MV I had a certain Mike Hailwood alongside me, so it was a year of apprenticeship. At the end of the year Mike introduces himself to Count Agusta and tells him: “I say hello because I’m changing”. Reason? It’s right that each team has its own rider, I leave a great rider to MV and I go to Honda like Read goes to Yamaha. Good, now if we all race with Ducatis, as an Italian I’m happy, but the others are belittled, all of them. And we don’t need a single-brand store but of all the principal houses…”

Is MotoGP weaker now?

Oh God, now maybe there’s the curiosity to see Marquez, and what he can do. To learn he does not have to go to school for ten years. I go back to Mike Hailwood who was great, he raced with the Honda 350 and 500 and when we went to the Sachsenring he got on the MZ two-stroke and won with that too… can you explain this to me?”

Maybe they were less sophisticated bikes, there weren’t a thousand adjustments to make in every shift…

Look: all this technology adds nothing, it takes away. When I asked the engineers to eliminate some of this electronics they replied: the rider wouldn’t be able to ride the bike. In short, they admitted that the driver matters much less, and I instead would like to give more weight to the driver. In any case, Marquez will hurry: if he still has the talent, after two weeks or less he will show you…

Can he win races?

Madonna… !

Can he also win the title?

He can win a lot… I think he thought: I know my brother, I see what he’s doing with Gresini’s Ducati, me going four or five tenths faster should be ahead of everyone… And in fact he also said it: I want to have fun … He wants to race and win, otherwise he would stay at home.”

And they say you have a thing for him…

People say I care about this and that. I am for the rider who I admire and who gives me joy, Marquez made us enjoy himself, he always went 100%, and if it is true that he has Honda to thank, the opposite is also true. They are equal.

Is change always good?

Sure, but the truth is that there’s probably something we don’t know. Change is good, but I went from MV to Yamaha, from MV which made one hundred bikes a day to Yamaha which made ten thousand, a day…