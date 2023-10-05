The legacy left by Marquez in HRC is unsustainable for anyone, a change of perspective is needed. Let’s see the names in Honda’s notebook

October 5, 2023

In France there is someone who smiles. The hypothesis was not far-fetched. Many think it will be Johann Zarco to go alongside Joan Mir in Honda Repsol HRC.

Mir2020 world champion, now becomes the first guide of the Japanese company. A very heavy role even if I say that will take the inheritance Of Marc Marquez is not correct: no one can take up such a heavy burden, that of a rider who changed the riding style of MotoGP, who won the world championship as a rookie and who was a point of reference for years.

So HRC now has to change its strategy.

In fact, many indicate Zarco as the natural recipient of the official saddle: many but not Livius Suppo who, in yesterday’s live broadcast with Moto.it, explained why he would see the Frenchman’s move to HRC as a lack of respect towards Lucio Cecchinello.

Below the video the other possible candidates.

The other names besides Zarco



In addition to the Frenchman coming out of Pramac, the other very hot name is that of Iker Lecuona. The Spanish rider born in 2000 is already under contract with Honda and races in the Superbike World Championship. This year he has already raced several times in MotoGP as a replacement for the injured Marquez and Rins.

It would be a quick and painless solution. And Zarco would remain in LCR. We see.

Other names that came out in these early hours were those of Fabio Di Giannantonio, left without a saddle precisely because of Marc’s arrival (and he commented with a very honest “what can I do?“). Some even speculated Maverick Vinales, but it seems like fantasy, at least from the information we have. Furthermore, Vinales never misses an opportunity to reiterate how good it looks in Aprilia, where he also has a rather important contract from an economic point of view. And the first victory with the Italian manufacturer doesn’t seem that far away.

Less likely are the names that concern Moto2 riders such as Tony Arbolino (which he also renewed with Marc Vds) and Ai Ogura.

What is certain is that Honda, as it stands now, cannot think of a big name. Nor for 2024 (there are no free big names) nor for the 2025… unless.

Unless next year the RC213V will once again prove to be a top-ranking bike. At that point there would be several expiring drivers to contact. To name a few: Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin, Quartararo.