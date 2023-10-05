A roundup of reactions and headlines from other newspapers on the news of the year (waiting for Gresini’s announcement)

October 5, 2023

The news of the farewell between Marc Marquez e Honda, although awaited, it nevertheless generated great interest. Here’s how the world reacted to HRC’s statement.

The MotoGP.com home page dedicates 6 articles to the issue



The championship website offered a series of insights in addition to breaking the news

Jorge Lorenzo: “Marquez can be a title winner”



Speaking on DAZN Spain at Jorge Lorenzo it was asked, what can Marc Marquez do in Ducati?

“I don’t rule out the possibility that he could compete for the world champion title, if Ducati will give him a bike that is not exactly official but similar to that of Bagnaia and Bastianini. I don’t rule it out, given what brother Alex was capable of. I believe that Marc is half a second faster of his brother Alex”.

Brother Alex’s message



These are Alex’s words: “I know today it wasn’t an easy day for you. Few know what you’ve been through from 2020 to nowand now it’s time for you to go back to doing 100% what you like”

The riders that Honda lost with Puig



The French site GpInside offers an analysis of the riders lost by Honda under Puig management.

Headlines from the main European media



Below are the titles of the articles reporting the separation between Honda and Marquez.