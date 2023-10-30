Zam’s votes to the riders and bikes after the 17th GP of the year!

October 30, 2023

Jorge Martin vote 10 and lode



Explosive in practice, qualifying and the sprint. More reasoner in the race. Two sides of the same coin, gold plated. Keep in mind the entry into the first corner both in the sprint (especially) and in the race on Marini, the decisive overtaking on Binder and the defense of Bagnaia’s incredible attack on the outside at the last corner of the penultimate lap. All champion stuff. Applause.

Francesco Bagnaia 8



Fatigue in qualifying: the flying lap was one of his specialities, it is becoming the limit in the latest GPs. For the rest he does everything well, apart from the start in the sprint and the first lap in the race, when he loses two important positions. In the end he always shows himself to be very solid. And you only make that attempt to overtake, in my opinion, if you have the mentality and strength of the greats. Narrow advantage.

Brad Binder 9



Watching him ride is a pleasure, with that bike all askew when you have to pull away hard to try to pass those in front of you. He always believes in it, he almost always tries, he often succeeds. He loses first place due to a crazy overtaking by Martin, he loses second place due to a small mistake and a rule that perhaps needs to be revised. He is the one who makes the most difference at the moment compared to his motorcycle companions. It’ll mean something, right?

Marco Bezzecchi 8



He runs in complicated physical conditions, the fatigue and suffering can be seen on his face. But he remains fast: in Malaysia we expect him to fight with those three up front. Now, though, he needs some rest. Convalescent.

Fabio Quartararo 8.5



He says that the softer tire casing helped him: he is phenomenal at making the most of the opportunity, at least in the race. When you talk to him at the end of the day, he always seems on the verge of desperation, but then he gets on his motorbike and gives everything and more. Very strong.

Marc Marquez 8



It’s always nice to see when there’s a lot of racing to do, in a good way, of course: he made some really nice overtakings. Is it the driver from before? Only when he gets on the Ducati will we have this answer, in the meantime it is right to underline his speed and skill. Just as it is right to underline that continuing to do what he does in qualifying is not incorrect, but counterproductive for his image. Cannibal.

Luca Marini 7



Excellent qualifying, excellent second, but in the race he drops too much over the distance. However, it was certainly a positive weekend. Solid.

Aleix Espargaro 7



He brings the Aprilia to the front row, he is by far the best rider with the RS-GP under the checkered flag, he never holds back. It must be said, however, that he was more serious than on other occasions. Distracted by Honda? I can not answer. But there was something different. In any case, he is the reference for Noale. For the moment.

Fabio Di Giannantonio 6



He remains out of Q2 for 0″020, so nothing. But that nothing seriously compromises his weekend. It can fit.

Johann Zarco 5



It was said: now that he has won his first GP, he will be consistently fast. Instead it’s as if he rested on that success. He was sent back to Sepang.

Franco Morbidelli 5



His misfortune is that he is pitted against a star-level teammate. -3GP (at Ducati).

Joan Mir 6



Enough encouragement: some very small improvements have been seen. But it’s hard.

Enea Bastianini 4



He must first find serenity and happiness in riding this motorbike. He is not calm, he is not at ease, he cannot explain certain difficulties. How do you get out of it? Let’s not forget that he is a very strong rider. Here, his qualities must be medicine.

Maverick Vinales 4



He is dominated in everything by his teammate, even physically, despite the age difference. Worrying involution.

Alex Marquez 4



He tries the medium rear tire and makes a mistake.

Ratings for motorbikes



Ducati DesmosediciGP rating 9: Fast and balanced even on this track where it had never won. It’s strong in all versions.

Ktm RC16 voto 8.5: In Thailand it seemed to be on par with the Ducati. So why half a point less? Because it’s only strong with one driver (Miller rating 5).

Yamaha M1 vote 7: Definitely more effective here than in other circuits, as confirmed by the limited gap to the best.

Honda RC213V rating 7: The same goes for Yamaha.

Aprilia RS-GP voto 7,5: Certainly more competitive than Honda and Yamaha, but the problem of heat dissipation is not secondary.