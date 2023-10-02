The votes for the riders and bikes after the 14th GP of the year

October 2, 2023

Jorge Martin vote 10 and lode



A stratospheric pole, a sprint always in first position, a race managed very well despite the difficulties: each GP always does something better than the previous one. At this moment it really gives the sense of speed and total control of the situation. Magic bubble.

Francesco Bagnaia 8.5



He is still not the irresistible rider he was before Barcelona, ​​but he has returned to a very high level: at the moment, Martin has more, but he too is going quite fast. He reacts well to the bad mistake he made a week ago in India, he doesn’t get upset, he gets two precious podiums for how they were obtained. Is he ready for a tough championship finale to say the least? In my opinion, yes.

Marc Marquez 8



In the sprint he isn’t so effective, but in the race, in the wet, he becomes a great driver again: the feeling and the numbers say that without the interruption he could have won. He returns to the podium after almost a year, an infinite amount of time for someone like him. Let’s be honest: when he goes fast, it’s good for the GP. Future written.

Marco Bezzecchi 7



After India’s dominance and thinking about how effective he had been in Argentina in the wet, I was convinced he could do better. However, we are talking about important results and unquestionable speed. At the start he risked making a mess and compromised the race of Zarco and Vinales: he risked a sanction. In any case, “insci veghen” is the saying in Milan: “to have pilots like that”.

Brad Binder 6



A great sprint, a great disappointment in the race: he fails to make the definitive leap in quality. Ugh.

Aleix Espargaro 7



He’s lucky, because the red flag limits the… limits of the soft rear tire. This should have been a complicated GP for him, but instead he defended himself with honour. He doesn’t give up.

Jack Miller 7



He returns to the front row, runs a more than decent sprint, but doesn’t take advantage of the race conditions that are usually favorable to him. A good step forward compared to previous GPs: let’s hope it’s not just for the “friendly” track. More than discreet.

Augusto Fernandez 6



He brings home a good result in difficult conditions, but disappoints a little in the dry. Decent.

Fabio Di Giannantonio 6



Definitely faster than in the past, he shows good progress in an objectively difficult psychological situation, considering that the future is uncertain to say the least. Good at keeping up.

Raul Fernandez 6



He is improving and would have done much better in the race without a dubious penalty. It’s getting there.

Fabio Quartararo 6



He has no specific faults other than a very human frustration. It lasts like this.

Takaaki Nakagami 5



The worrying aspect is that he never shows a flicker, he doesn’t give positive signals in any condition. What a pain.

Joan Mir 6



In the wet it performs well, unfortunately slowed down by problems with the visor. Watered down.

Miguel Oliveira 6



In the wet, a condition in which he won twice in 2022, he was fast again before being slowed down by his helmet. He must find consistency, he struggles to repeat good performances.

Maverick Vinales 5



It’s true that his race actually ends on the first lap through no fault of his own, but it’s also true that throughout the weekend he remains far from his levels. Not at the moment.

Johann Zarco 6



Overall a decent GP: he finished the race in fifth position, but due to a bureaucratic technicality he was removed from the rankings. It’s not a great time.

Franco Morbidelli 5



He no longer even has the satisfaction of always finishing in the points. At least he, unlike his teammate, sees a future…

Ratings for motorbikes



Ducati DesmosediciGP rating 9: Dry, wet, single lap or distance: there is always a Ducati in front.

Ktm RC16 voto 8: It confirms itself as the second strength of the championship. Something is still missing, but she’s not far away.

Honda RC213V rating 7: The characteristics of the track and the rain lend a hand, as well as a more willing Marquez.

Aprilia RS-GP voto 6: On the track seen in the past, “Belzebu” demonstrates good competitiveness. However, unfortunately we must note another technical problem: worrying.

Yamaha M1 vote 4: By far the worst bike on the track.